Sparwood man fined after fireworks thrown into fire pit

A man in Sparwood has been fined under the Wildfire Act after fireworks were thrown into a large fire pit.
RCMP responded to complaints from residents, who heard what they thought were gun shots in a mobile home park.
Police instead found a man who was believed to be throwing fireworks into a large fire.
The man initially denied any wrong doing until fireworks started going off in the fire pit.
The property owner was fined $1150.
Police remind residents while the majority of the fire ban is lifted, fireworks, Class 2 and Class 3 fires are still restricted in some areas.
– From the Elk Valley RCMP