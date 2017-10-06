Sparwood man fined after fireworks thrown into fire pit

A man in Sparwood has been fined under the Wildfire Act after fireworks were thrown into a large fire pit.

RCMP responded to complaints from residents, who heard what they thought were gun shots in a mobile home park.

Police instead found a man who was believed to be throwing fireworks into a large fire.

The man initially denied any wrong doing until fireworks started going off in the fire pit.

The property owner was fined $1150.

Police remind residents while the majority of the fire ban is lifted, fireworks, Class 2 and Class 3 fires are still restricted in some areas.

– From the Elk Valley RCMP