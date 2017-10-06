Cranbrook RCMP Cram the Cruiser event surpasses all expectations

Cranbrook RCMP are once again calling their Cram the Cruiser event a success.

The annual fundraiser brings the community out to fill a police truck with non-perishables and gift cards for the Cranbrook Food Bank.

The Cranbrook detachment put on the fundraiser last Saturday alongside Cranbrook Auxiliary Constables and Real Canadian Superstore.

Almost 2000 pounds of food and over $1700 in cash donations was raised this year.

The RCMP say this surpasses all expectations. They are amazed by the generosity of people in the Cranbrook area and are calling this an amazing start to fundraising for the Holiday season.