KIJHL: Dynamiters hit the road, Riders host Rockies

The Kimberley Dynamiters are hitting the road for a pair of games against the Spokane Braves and Grand Forks Border Bruins.

The Nitros are off to a hot start leading the Eddie Mountain Division comfortably after one month of action.

Head Coach Derek Stuart credits their strong defensive play as a key to their early success.

“Not just defencemen but defensively as a team in our own zone.” says Stuart. “I believe we’re under 2.50 GAA so I think in our own zone and giving up few scoring chances most nights has been our strength so far.”

Kimberley native Adam Andersen gets the start in net tonight for the Nitros versus Spokane.

Stuart says the Braves have four dangerous lines of forwards.

“We know that they have firepower.” says Stuart. “They’re a .500 hockey club so regardless that they might be at the bottom of their division, they’re not to be taken lightly.”

Meanwhile the Fernie Ghostriders host the Columbia Valley Rockies tonight and head to Castlegar tomorrow.

The Riders are currently on a three-game winning streak and continue to climb up the ranks in the Eddie Mountain Division.

As of Friday the Eddie Mountain stands: 1. Kimberley Dynamiters (12 pts.) 2. Creston Valley Thunder Cats (7 pts.) 3. Fernie Ghostriders (7 pts.) 4. Columbia Valley Rockies (6 pts.) 5. Golden Rockets (3 pts.)

– Derek Stuart, Kimberley Dynamiters Head Coach