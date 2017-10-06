Sparwood Mayor thinks East Kootenay can corner electric car market

Sparwood’s Mayor believes the Elk Valley has a real opportunity to corner the electric car market in BC.

Cal McDougall spoke at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver about cementing Highway 3’s status as the East Kootenay’s ‘Electric Highway.’

“There’s not a lot of electric vehicles out there yet, but just being the first one into British Columbia from the Alberta side, finishing off the connections all the way to Hope is very interesting,” McDougall says. “I think the electric vehicles are up and coming and we’ll be one of the original ones in this corner of the province.”

He feels having a E-car charger in Sparwood will drive new visitors into the District.

“Heading into Alberta, it gives us an opportunity to have the electric car folk stop here and charge up before they head into Alberta, so I think its a real opportunity for businesses to market themselves,” McDougall says.

McDougall says a charging station should be built near the Titan Truck this Fall.

Its part of the Accelerate Kootenays initiative to add 53 charging sites to the region by the end of 2018.

– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall