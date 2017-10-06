WHL: ICE hit the road vs. Moose Jaw, Swift Current

The Kootenay ICE are in tough this weekend in their first weekend road trip of the season.

The ICE are in Moose Jaw on Friday before travelling to Swift Current on Saturday.

Both teams are undefeated and are ranked among the top teams in the entire Canadian Hockey League.

Forward Colton Veloso says they’re fully prepared for the challenge.

“I think no matter what team you’re playing you always want to go in with the same mindset and I think that’s what we’re going to do.” says Veloso. “We’re excited, they’re two great teams and we’re just looking forward to getting this weekend going.”

Captain Cale Fleury is out with a three-game suspension and Veloso says everyone has to step up.

“[Moose Jaw] has two good forward lines so I think that will be a good match up for us.” says Veloso. “We just [have] to play our game like coach has been telling us and I think if we do everything right, we play our systems and work hard then we have a good chance.”

The ICE currently sit second place in the Central Division with a record of 2-1-1-0.

– Colton Veloso, Kootenay ICE forward