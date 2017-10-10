Kimberley Fire Dpt. says “have two ways out”

The Kimberley Fire Department says every second counts when escaping a house fire and it’s important to have two ways out.

This is the theme of the Province’s Fire Prevention Week this year.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad says it’s ultra-critical to go over escape routes with your entire household.

“We all know what it’s like to wake up at 2:30 in the morning when you’re tired and things aren’t quite clear in your head.” says Prasad. “We want to make sure that your escape routes are second nature.”

Prasad says having a plan is one of the most important parts of home fire prevention.

“We want to make sure that everyone is thinking fire safe all the time and we want to make sure your smoke alarms are working.” says Prasad. “You want everybody on board with that as well as having that plan if things go wrong.”

The Kimberley Fire Department is hosting an open house at Station #1 Thursday.

Residents can meet with local firefighters and talk about the best ways to ensure families are safe in the case of a house fire.

– Rick Prasad, Kimberley Fire Chief