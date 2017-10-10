Suspect in Cranbrook senior death expected back in court Tuesday

The proceedings of a Cranbrook man charged with manslaughter are expected to resume Tuesday.

Emmanual Robert Murphy is scheduled to appear in court by video teleconference in connection to the death of a 73 year old Key City woman.

Murphy’s matter was adjourned last month as the court is still waiting for the results of a psychiatric assessment.

The accused also faces counts of interfering with a dead body and theft under $5,000.

RCMP started a homicide investigation in March after finding the woman’s body and didn’t lay charges until August.