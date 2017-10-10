WHL: ICE unsuccessful in Saskatchewan swing

The Kootenay ICE (2-4-1-0) failed to capture any points in their two-game weekend road trip through the Prairies.

The ICE dropped back to back games 5-2 to Moose Jaw (5-1-0-0) Friday and 5-2 against Swift Current (6-0-0-0) Saturday.

Barrett Sheen, Brett Davis, Colton Kroeker and Tanner Sidaway picked up goals for Kootenay.

Dallas Hines, Sam Huston, Peyton Krebs, Ryan Pouliot, Loeden Schaufler and Gilian Kohler all picked up a single assist.

Kootenay struggled on the power play finishing 0-8 on the man advantage.

The ICE are back home Thursday to host the Red Deer Rebels.