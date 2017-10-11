Arraignment set for suspect in Cranbrook senior death

The man accused of killing an elderly Cranbrook woman is expected to enter a plea later this month.
Emmanual Robert Murphy appeared by video teleconference in a Cranbrook courtroom Tuesday afternoon.
The court had been waiting on the results of a psychiatric assessment, but with no mention of the test the proceedings it moved forward with scheduling an arraignment hearing for Oct. 23rd.
Murphy is charged with manslaughter, interference with a dead body and theft under $5,000.
The indictment is in connection to Cranbrook RCMP discovering the body of a 73 old victim in March.
Murphy was charged in August after a lengthy police investigation.