Kimberley natives want to bring advanced technology company home

An advanced manufacturing company is eyeing Kimberley as a possible new home.

Locals Noah Wesche and Aaron Christensen want to expand Sullivan Machine Works, which is based out of Calgary, to the community they were born and raised.

Wesche says they want to operate an automated facility involved in the Aerospace, Defense and Robotics industries.

“It has huge economic value, its sustainable and its environmentally friendly. Its a perfect fit,” Wesche says. “This is something that’s very diversified. We can do everything from aerospace, robotics, medical and we plan on being here for a very, long, long time..”

He says they are looking for a large piece of land to house the facility.

“It’s an open slate, it really depends on what we cultivate,” Wesche says. “Once you have the manufacturing facility companies like Boeing or Bell Helicopter, they want to see your facility before they give you the contracts because you are not able to disrupt their global supply chain. If you build the factory, they will come.”

The City said last month there are two pieces of land slated for industrial development.

Wesche says they are looking at the 24 acres available in the Marysville Bench.

– Noah Wesche, President, Sullivan Machine Works