WHL: ICE trade Sidaway, release Lieffers

The Kootenay ICE have acquired forward Jeff de Wit from the Regina Pats in exchange for Tanner Sidaway and a 2018 seventh round draft pick.

de Wit is in his fourth WHL season and has 41 playoff games under his belt, including the Pats’ run to the league championship last spring.

In those 41 games, the 19 year old Red Deer native compiled eight goals and 14 points.

Sidaway recorded two goals and eight points in 65 games last year.

The 18 year old had one goal and two points in five games this season.

The ICE also announced the release of 17 year old Eli Lieffers Tuesday, trimming their roster down to 24 skaters.



