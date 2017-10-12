2017 set to break Kimberley tourism records

Kimberley is on pace to have its best year ever for tourism.

Tourism Kimberley’s Jesse Ferguson says 2016 was their best stretch to date, however they’re estimating they’ll blow those numbers out of the water in 2017.

Ferguson says the money collected through the province’s Hotel Tax has continued to increase every month, due to more visitors.

“We’re looking at about a 10 percent increase in the tax collection that Kimberley gets, so every percentage equals quite a bit of money spent inside Kimberley.”

He says people continue to be drawn in from various communities.

“The news just keeps spreading about how great of a place Kimberley is, we’re getting lots of vacationers from further and further away every summer,” Ferguson says.

Ferguson adds there’s a booming interest in the local trail network.

He says over 13,000 maps of the forest paths were distributed at the Visitor Centre this summer, up from 2016.

– Tourism Kimberley Executive Director Jesse Ferguson