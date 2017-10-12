Strong turnout in Cranbrook byelection first advance poll

371 registered voters cast their ballots Wednesday in the first of two advance polls in the City of Cranbrook’s by-election.

The second and final advance poll is next week on Wednesday October 18 from 8:00am to 8:00pm at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17th Avenue South.

General voting day is Saturday October 21 from 8:00am to 8:00pm at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

There are also several special voting opportunities for those eligible voters who are admitted patients at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital or residents of a number of retirement and nursing home facilities.

Those will take place on Friday October 20, 2017 at the following locations:

Joseph Creek Village 9:00am – 2:00pm

Scott Villa 9:15am – 9:45am

Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home 10:00am – 11:45am

East Kootenay Regional Hospital 1:00pm – 4:30pm

Joseph Creek Care Village 2:00pm – 5:30pm

Mountain View Village 5:00pm – 5:45pm

In order to be able to vote, you must meet the following elector qualifications:

Resident Elector

(a) is a Canadian citizen;

(b) is, OR will be on October 21, 2017, age 18 or older;

(c) has been a resident of British Columbia for the past 6 months;

(d) has been a resident of the City of Cranbrook for the past 30 days; and

(e) is not otherwise disqualified by law from voting.

RESIDENT ELECTORS may register on Voting Day at the Polling Station, if they meet these qualifications and

provide two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not required.

The identification must prove both residency and identity.

Non-Resident Property Elector

(a) is not entitled to register as a resident elector of the City of Cranbrook;

(b) is a Canadian citizen;

(c) is, OR will be on October 21, 2017, age 18 or older;

(d) has been a resident of British Columbia for the past 6 months;

(e) has been a registered owner of real property in the City of Cranbrook for the past 30

days;

(f) has received the written consent of a majority of the registered owners of the property designating you as the one who may vote (only one person may vote on the property qualification no matter how many owners there may be).

NON-RESIDENT PROPERTY ELECTORS may register on Voting Day at the Polling Station, if they meet the qualifications set out, have two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature to prove identity), PROOF OF OWNERSHIP OF THE PROPERTY and the WRITTEN CONSENT OF A MAJORITY OF THE REGISTERED OWNERS OF THE PROPERTY designating you as the one who may vote.

For more information about the by-election, please visit the City website @ www.cranbrook.ca and click on the 2017 By-Election button at the bottom of the homepage.

– City of Cranbrook release