Cranbrook RCMP donning sneakers for Fraggle Rock Fun Run

Cranbrook RCMP is happy to be taking part in an event the benefits the Ktunaxa Running Club.

The 2nd annual Fraggle Rock and Roll Fun Run goes Thursday afternoon.

Ktunaxa elders will join youth in an effort to promote physical and mental wellness.

Constable Katie Forgeron says they’re excited to join multiple generations from the Ktunaxa and surrounding community are coming together for a good cause.

Forgeron hopes runners of all abilities and ages come join, pointing out an 87 year old is taking part in the event.

The run was started following the death of avid runner Anthony Jacobs who drowned in 2008.

A fundraiser and food drive is also being held by the club.

It all begins 4 PM at the Fraggle Rock trail.

– Cranbrook RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron