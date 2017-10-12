Elk Valley RCMP seeking help to locate vehicle

The Elk Valley RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate a Red 2005 Hyundai Tucson Alberta licence plate number BPH-9934.

The Elk Valley RCMP would like to locate the vehicle, driver and any occupants of the vehicle in relation to an occurrence on October 12, 2017 in Sparwood.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle please contact the Elk Valley Regional RCMP by telephone at 250-425-6233, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477

– From the Elk Valley RCMP

*NOTE: This photo is a stock image of a red 2005 Hyundai Tucscon, not the exact vehicle.