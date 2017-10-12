Negotiations underway for Kimberley Library employees

The union representing Kimberley Public Library employees says they’re going into contract negotiations with an open mind.

CUPE Local 440 is representing five workers in bargaining with the employers to reach a “first” collective agreement.

The workers joined the union last June.

CUPE Spokesperson Keith Nielson says they’re just looking for basic conditions around safety in the workplace, problem solving processes and fair compensation.

Nielson admits reaching a “first” collective agreement is some-what different than usual bargaining.

He explains the four month freeze period for the employer to change working conditions for new employees ends this week.

Since an existing deal is not in place, the employer – if it wanted to – could change working conditions during negotiations when the freeze is lifted.

Nielson says they don’t expect that to happen and hope to reach a deal by week’s end.

He says they entered the first “real” day of negotiations Wednesday with no major sticking-points, and any

Local 440 also represents 220 employees of the Rocky Mountain School District.

– CUPE Representative Keith Nielson