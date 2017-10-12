Nomination period opens for Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

Who should be the 2017 Cranbrook Citizen of the Year?

Residents can nominate the person they think deserves the recognition until November 24th.

The name of the nominee must be provided along with evidence of community contribution, years of active involvement, and positions held within local organizations or groups.

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the nomination process and celebration since 1973.

President Chris Botterill said in a release “This is an exceptional award for an extraordinary citizen. If you look at the list of past recipients it is a who’s who of what makes Cranbrook a great place to live, work, and play.”

Last year’s Citizen of the Year was Karin Penner for her work with the City and organizing efforts behind the BC Summer Games and Senior Games.

Nominations can be emailed to the Chamber, info@cranbrookchamber.com or dropped off at the Chamber office at 2279 Cranbrook Street North or mailed to PO Box 84, Cranbrook, V1C 4H6