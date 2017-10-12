WHL: ICE host Red Deer to open home stand

The Kootenay ICE are back home Thursday for a clash with the Red Deer Rebels.

The ICE currently own a three-game losing streak while the Rebels sit atop the Central Division with eight points.

Head Coach James Patrick believes getting back on home ice will play to their advantage.

“It is nicer getting the last change, it does help guys who are on the ice for the most part in the right spots and playing against the right opposition.” says Patrick. “I think it’s nice to just be settled here for a couple weeks, we can practice here and you get into a bit of a routine.”

Patrick says Red Deer will be a tough team systematically.

“[They’re] positionally strong, they play hard in the d-zone and they have real good coverage.” explains Patrick. “I thought special teams were good, they probably blocked more shots than any team I’ve seen on the penalty kill.”

Kootenay won twice in seven games against Red Deer last season.

Forward Jeff de Wit is expected to make his ICE debut after being traded from Regina Tuesday.

