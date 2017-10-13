$20K from Rural Dividend allocated to East Kootenay

$20,000 of more than half a million dollars being pumped into BC rural economies is coming to the East Kootenay.

The BC Government is distributing over $528,000 in project development grants through its Rural Dividend program.

The Regional District of East Kootenay and Wildsight Elk Valley each secured $10,000.

Funding is being awarded to 53 local governments, First Nations, and not-for-profit organizations across the province to support project development in rural communities.

Successful applicants can use the money to complete preliminary project components necessary to pursue more grants.