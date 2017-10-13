Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield lands in East Kootenay Friday

Canada’s most famous astronaut lands in the East Kootenay Friday.

Colonel Chris Hadfield starts his visit by speaking to youth and members of the public at Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place in the afternoon.

Hadfield will then headline a Columbia Basin Symposium in Kimberley. The event is titled, SHIFT! Thriving in Change, and will focus on how to harness opportunities from three global trends: shifting demographics, evolving technology and climate change.

Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff previously told The Drive FM newsroom Hadfield is the perfect person to speak at the event.

Hadfield became an astronaut in 1992 and went on to be the first Canadian to walk in space and to command the International Space Station.

After his storied career as an astronaut, Hadfield became a bestselling author and sought-after public speaker.