First ever Elk Valley Pride Festival underway in Fernie

A first ever Pride festival in the Elk Valley hopes to create visibility for the local LGBTQ community.

The inaugural Elk Valley Pride Fesitval runs through Sunday in Fernie.

The festival started Wednesday and has held a literary night and Drag Show so far. Friday night, there’s a “Beers and Queers” Open Mic night at the Valley Social.

Fernie Pride Society President Sara Funk says the organization formed last year and they want to people to know they exist.

She insists everyone knows how important a festival is to creating awareness of their message and comfort for local residents who identify themselves under the LGBTQ umbrella.

Funk adds the festival is about establishing the perception that Fernie and the Elk Valley are welcoming of everyone.

She says the response to far has been extremely positive.

