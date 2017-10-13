Kimberley Councillor: Marysville Bench not the spot for industry

A Kimberley councillor wants the Marysville Bench to remain a recreation area.

This after Mayor Don McCormick said earlier this week the location would be a perfect fit for advanced technology company Sullivan Machine Works.

Councillor Bev Middlebrook thinks its great the Calgary-based developer wants to be in the community, but feels a different location should be considered.

“Its prime real estate used by Marysville residents to walk, there’s trails on there and there was talk of the trails being removed,” Middlebrook says. “The noise concerns me, there’s 2500 people below in the valley and when I hear there will be no noise, I find that hard to believe.”

Middlebrook adds its a prime site for hiking and should be left undisturbed.

“The views of the St. Marys Valley, the Rockies and all of Marysville is stunning. Its probably one of the most beautiful views in this entire community,” Middlebrook says. “For that to be an industrial park would be a real shame. It should be shared by everyone for years to come.”

Last month, conservation group Wildsight urged the city to keep the Marysville Bench a green space.

Zoning of the property will be discussed through the Official Community Plan review in the coming months.

