KHCA donates over $83k to Starlite campaign

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary has given $83,742 to the Starlite campaign.

Auxiliary President Jean Minifie says a large chunk of the money is for a laundry list of equipment at the Kimberley Health Centre.

“We tried to earmark all of our donations to the Health Centre that we have here in Kimberley,” Minifie says. “They had quite a list, blood pressure machines, bariatric chairs.”

Minifie says they are also purchasing equipment for vacuum therapy and infectious disease testing at the regional hospital.

She says this couldn’t have happened without the generosity of Kimberley residents.

“I have never lived in a community that has been so generous,” Minifie says. “The donations that come to the auxiliary is just outstanding for such a small town. The people are just incredible.”

The donation covers nearly half of the Starlite campaign’s $200,000 dollar goal.

Last year, KHCA donated $100,000 towards the purchase of an MRI for the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

(Pictured: Brenna Baker EKFH, Erika Lehr KHCA, Christine Neal IH, Jacquie Perrault KHCA, Simone Haney IH, Mary Davies KHCA, and Erica Phillips IH. Missing from photo is Jean Minifie KHCA)

