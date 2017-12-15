RCMP reporting hazardous road conditions near Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP is advising people driving on the roads and highways around the Cranbrook area to adjust their driving for slippery winter conditions.

Police say there have been a number of collisions Friday morning following the recent snowfall, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Officers say drivers should slow down, leave extra time to get to their destination and make sure your vehicle is equipped for winter driving.

Winter tires are mandatory on highways throughout British Columbia.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP