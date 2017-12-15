KIJHL: Eddie Mountain Division match-ups continue to heat up

The Kimberley Dynamiters (21-5-1-1) look to continue to distance themselves from the rest of the division while Fernie (8-13-1-2) tries to push it’s way up.

The Nitros will host the Columbia Valley Rockies (12-12-3-2) on Friday while Fernie is in Sparwood taking on the Nelson Leafs.

The Dynamiters will then travel to Invermere Saturday for the second game of a home and home with the Rockies.

Fernie will head to Golden Saturday to play the Rockets (1-24-2-1).

Kimberley is currently first in the Eddie Mountain Division while Fernie remains in fourth.

Meanwhile the second place Creston Valley Thunder Cats (17-8-2-1) are home tonight playing the Golden Rockets.