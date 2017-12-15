KIJHL: Injury-ridden Riders need full team effort, says coach

The Fernie Ghostriders are looking for a full team effort this weekend.

Seven players are out with injuries ahead of Friday’s game against the Nelson Leafs in Sparwood.

Keelan Saworski, Greg Susinski, Matt Rogers, Kyle Haugo, Cory Caldwell, Shaun Pierce and Jake Beranek are all sitting out with bumps and bruises.

Head Coach Craig Mohr says he wants the team to use the injuries as motivation to play harder.

“We can dig our heels in and show some grit here and win a couple hockey games down a bunch of bodies.” says Mohr. “There’s nothing better for your confidence when you’ve got a little adversity to go out and produce and get some results.”

Fernie hasn’t been able to beat Nelson this year losing 12-3 in Nelson September 15 and 6-3 in Sparwood November 18.

“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge but I think the guys have kind of looked at it and said ‘Well these are the cards we have in our hand, we [have] to play them.'” says Mohr. “Let’s put it this way, there will be nobody complaining about ice time this weekend.”

The Riders are on the road Saturday against the Golden Rockets.

Fernie is undefeated against the last place Rockets having beat them 4-3, 7-2 and 7-0.

Elsewhere the Kimberley Dynamiters begin a home and home with the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday at the Civic Centre.

– Craig Mohr, Fernie Ghostriders Head Coach