Kimberley artist wants Bootleg Mountain included in city’s branding

A Kimberley artist wants the city to include Bootleg Mountain in their official branding.

Anton Zanesco spoke to council Monday night about the significance of the mountain range to the community’s identity.

“If you want to promote your community worldwide, it has to have an image,” Zanesco says. “This is just my idea because Bootleg and Kimberley are synonomous, it doesn’t matter how you bend it, it belongs together. You don’t have to build it, its here.”

He feels promoting the landmark and the city together could help increase tourism.

“In terms of visual reference, if you keep on using that, its a long term promotional value. It just goes hand-in-hand,” Zanesco says.

Zanesco donated a painting of Bootleg to be included at city hall.

He says other destinations like Fernie and Banff use nearby landmarks to promote themselves and the Bavarian City should do the same.

(Pictured: Anton Zanesco’s painting of the Bootleg Mountain donated to Kimberley city hall.)

– Kimberley artist, Anton Zanesco