WHL: ICE defeat Hitmen 5-1 in Teddy Bear Toss game

The Kootenay ICE handled the division rival Calgary Hitmen with ease in a 5-1 victory Saturday afternoon in the Toque, Mitten and Teddy Bear toss.

Michael King brought the teddies out early in the first frame from Zachary Patrick and Jonathan Smart.

“It was awesome, especially to get it early and kind of get the boys rolling, we got a couple goals after that which was nice and it was good to see all the teddy bears come down.” says King.

Cameron Hausinger, Dallas Hines, Sebastian Streu and Peyton Krebs also netted goals in the winning effort.

Kootenay went ahead 3-0 after one period and quickly extended their lead to 5-0 early in the second.

This was the first of four in a row against the Hitmen and Head Coach James Patrick says they expect a tougher challenge Sunday.

“We can’t play the way we were playing the last two periods and we won’t be successful playing that way.” says Patrick. “Because of the lead we had we got away with it tonight.”

Peyton Krebs (1G, 2A) and Colton Veloso (3A) both had three point nights while goaltender Duncan McGovern turned away 24 of 25 Calgary shots.

“These four games against them we wanted to come out hard and set the tone right away and I think we just kept things simple and played our game and that lead to the score at the end.” says Veloso.

Kootenay is back in action Sunday afternoon in Calgary for the latter half of the home and home with the Hitmen.