East Kootenay still under weather warnings, snow tapering Wednesday

Mother Nature is expected to let up later Wednesday morning but most parts of the East Kootenay remain under weather warnings.

A winter storm warming is still in place for the Elk Valley.

Some parts of that area, including Fernie, could be waking up to more than 25 cm.

Cranbrook and the southern parts of the East Kootenay remain under a snowfall warning.

Accumulations are expected to be between 10 – 15 cm but some areas closer to the border may see upwards of 30 cm.

Greater volumes are expected in higher elevations such as mountain passes.

Motorists are urged to postpone all unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Stay tuned for the latest developing information on the weather and holiday forecast.