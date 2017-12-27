WHL: ICE resume four game series with Hitmen Wednesday

The Kootenay ICE return from the Christmas break Wednesday for the second half of their four game series against the Calgary Hitmen.

Kootenay won the first two games, 5-1 and 4-3, last week to pull seven points ahead of the Hitmen in the standings.

The ICE are tied with Lethbridge for second in the Central Division while Calgary sits in fifth.

Puck drops 7 PM at Western Financial Place and Brant Hilton has the call on 102.9 The Drive.

The two teams will head to Calgary Thursday for the finale the four game set.