Extreme cold warning in effect for Elk Valley

An extreme cold warning is in effect the Elk Valley.

Environment Canada says an arctic ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to drop to about – 24 Friday night.

This could combine with easterly winds of 20 to 30 km/h resulting in extreme wind chill values near – 35 developing overnight.

It’s urged residents dress warmly and in layers as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Our highway maintenance contractor Mainroad East Kootenay says another weather system is on its way which could drop up to 25 more cm for some communities before leaving Saturday.

This after the first one dumped up to 15 cm of snow in some parts of the region since Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada suggests most areas of lower elevations will receive 5 to 10 cm of snow Friday to Saturday.