WHL: ICE complete four game sweep of Hitmen

Forward Colton Veloso once again helped pushed the Kootenay ICE past the Calgary Hitmen Thursday night.

Veloso had a pair of goals as the ICE came back to top the Hitmen 4-3 in Calgary.

It was the second straight evening the Winnipeg native potted a pair against the Hitmen.

With the win, Kootenay completes the sweep of a four game mid-season series against Calgary.

Veloso had seven points during that stretch.

The successful streak also puts 10 points between the ICE and Hitmen in the divisional standings.

Kootenay travels to Edmonton Saturday before returning to Cranbrook Monday for an afternoon match versus Medicine Hat.

– Voice of the Kootenay ICE Brant Hilton