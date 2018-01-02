Man uninjured after avalanche on Panorama mountain

RCMP say a man skiing near Invermere was buried by an avalanche only to be saved by his friend.

Mounties and Search and Rescue responded Sunday after a report of a possible slide on the backside of Panorama Mountain – involving two skiers.

The incident happened in the Hopeful Creek area.

Police say witnesses saw an avalanche debris field in which two sets of ski tracks had gone into but none had exited.

Mounties report the one man was completely covered in snow but his friend noticed a hand sticking out of the snow.

The buried skier was checked over by emergency health services and deemed to be uninjured.

RCMP say they ordered the buried skier to buy his friend some drink when celebrating New Year’s Eve.