Elk Valley RCMP are trying to locate two out-of-province vehicles stolen over the holidays.

Officers are looking for a 2017 Gray Acadia with Montana license plate number 7O4082C and a 2017 Dodge Durango with Alberta license plate number BWV2615.

Both were stolen sometime between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and could still be in the Elk Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sparwood RCMP at (250) 425-6233 or Crime Stoppers.

– Elk Valley RCMP