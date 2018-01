The Kootenay ICE were served a 7-0 shutout loss in Lethbridge Tuesday night.

The regulation loss snaps Kootenay’s seven-game point streak.

The ICE have been outscored 10-0 in two games against the Hurricanes this season.

Duncan McGovern saw 41 shots against and was able to stop 34 of them.

Lethbridge is now two points behind Kootenay for second in the Central Division.

Kootenay is back in action on the road Wednesday against the Swift Current Broncos.