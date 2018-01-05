2018 Preview: Sparwood Council looks to dot i’s and cross t’s

Years worth of work will come to fruition at a Sparwood intersection in 2018.

What Mayor Cal McDougall is looking forward to the most this year is the completion of the $7 million Middletown Crossing Project.

Upgrades will try to improve safety at the junction of HWY 3/HWY 43, an initiative that started at the beginning of Council’s term.

The District landed $5 million in funding in 2017 and construction is expected to start earlier this year.

McDougall says he’s very happy to see the project moving forward, but admits even though Council is entering the final year of its term there are no other major priorities on the to-do list.

He says other initiatives such as the life-size bronze miner statue in Titan park was a another significant accomplishment year’s in the making and unveiled to the public in April.

The Mayor suggests it’s be business as usual for the most part, and Council will continue to push for improvements in the community, such as beautification projects, and keep taxes in tow.

– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall

