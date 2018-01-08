Cranbrook, Fernie non-profits encouraged to apply for CDCF grants

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation wants non-profits in Fernie and Cranbrook to apply for funding.

The CDCF is providing money to groups involved with a number of causes through their annual granting process.

Projects have to demonstrate a direct, positive benefit to local residents and have to be involved with the following causes.

Animal Welfare; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Education; Environment; Mental Health and Addictions; Outdoor Recreation; Physical Activity and Sports; Outdoor Recreation; Programs for Seniors; Social and Health Services

The grants come from interest generated by Community Funds set-up for the two cities.

Over $100,000 has been invested for Fernie and over $2 million invested for Cranbrook.

The CDCF has handed out almost $500,000 to local projects since 2004.

They will be accepting funding applications until February 26th.