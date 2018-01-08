Fernie arena investigation still months away from conclusion: RCMP

Elk Valley RCMP says it will still be months before an investigation into a fatal incident at Fernie Memorial arena wraps up.

Cst. Blaine Rawles says the matter is still ongoing and Mounties have not come to any conclusions into the death of three men at the facility October 17.

He explains the site is currently under the control of WorkSafeBC, who is believed to be determining what the next steps will be.

Rawles says there are many question surrounding the incident still remain for RCMP but wouldn’t comment on the nature of those questions.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including different units within the RCMP, and it is expected each party’s evaluation will last into the foreseeable future.

Rawles suggests the RCMP is limited in areas of expertise, and they are dependent on agencies such as WorkSafeBC who’ve been essential when handling questions around refrigeration and ice rink operations.

When asked if Memorial arena will be able to be used again after the investigation, Rawles admits he doesn’t know and that will be a decision the City of Fernie will have to make after their own assessment.

That will also take some time.

The facility has been closed for nearly 11 weeks and its unknown when or if it will reopen.

– Elk Valley RCMP Cst. Blaine Rawles

