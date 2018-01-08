Off-leash dog park coming to Invermere in 2018

Dog owners in the Columbia Valley will have a place to let their dogs off leash in 2018.

Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft says lots of work has been but in to make an off-leash dog park possible once tempaeratures rise.

“We’ve done a lot of flood control work beside Toby Creek near the border of Invermere and one of the things we were able to do at the same time was improve access to the area.” says Taft. “[We made] more trails [and made] an area that people are able to park their cars in.”

Taft adds they plan to install additional benches and garbage cans in the spring.

“I think from a functional point of view and a use that people have been looking for for a long time it’s going to be pretty exciting for the community and I think it will be well-received.”says Taft.

