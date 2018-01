The Kootenay ICE announced Monday it’s traded ’99-born goaltender Bailey Brkin to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 eighth round draft pick.

In 23 games with the ICE this season, Brkin posted a 4.51 goals against average, a .874 save percentage and a record of 7-12-2-0.

Earlier in the day, the ICE acquired ’98-born goaltender Matt Berlin from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

– Kootenay ICE release