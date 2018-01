Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Fernie and east of the Highway 3/93 junction near Elko according to Drive BC.

Buses for School District 5 will not be running between Fernie and Jaffray due to the closure.

The closure is due to a collision and an assessment is in progress.

No detour is currently available and it is unknown when either lane will re-open.

More to come.