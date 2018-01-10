Avalanche rating high in Lizard range, Flathead areas

Avalanche Canada is urging anyone heading into the backcountry around Fernie to be extra cautious when choossing terrain.

The avalanche rating is high in the Lizard Range and Flathead areas with intense snow in the forecast.

Supervisor James Floyer says there’s been a wide spread avalanche cycle making its way through the local backcountry mountains.

He urges recreationists to take warnings seriously as avalanches have been reporters in all aspects of all elevations.

Foyer points out some of the areas that may typically be considered safe are actually very dangerous right now.

Areas below tree lines where trees are thinning, and the landscape opens up are at risk of slides according to Floyer who says they’ve received several reports of avalanches being triggered by people in these types of places.

He says if you don’t have higher-end avalanche training it may be best to stay on groomed trails, adding the best approach right now for back country enthusiasts is to completely avoid avalanche terrain.

Floyer anticipates dangerous conditions to continue into the weekend.

A 36 year old Alberta man died in an avalanche east of Fernie Monday.

Search and Rescue technicians believe the slide was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers and RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Another Alberta man was buried in a small avalanche outside of Fernie Sunday when he was timber biking.

He was taken to hospital with hypothermia.

– Avalanche Canada Forecasting Program Supervisor James Floyer

