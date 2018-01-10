WHL: ICE announce “Pink the Rink” anti-bullying night

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is announcing details for the Pink the Rink – Anti-Bullying Night presented by Western Financial Group.

The game takes place on Saturday, January 27 with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

All elementary schools in the East Kootenay region were sent invitations to the game. The ICE have set a goal to achieve a sell out to bring awareness to anti-bullying. The ICE, its fans and corporate partners will unite together to take a stand against bullying.

Below are details of the event:

• Western Financial Group will be selling pink pucks at the game (one for $2 or three for $5). This will be followed by a pink puck toss during the second intermission.

• The closest puck to the centre dot will receive the Western Financial Group Luxury Box Suite at the next ICE game along with a $100 gift card for food and drinks.

• All fans are encouraged to wear pink to support anti-bullying

• The Kootenay ICE will be wearing special pink anti-bullying jerseys with all jerseys going up for auction in support of the ICE Education Fund.

“Cranbrook and the East Kootenay region is a supportive, caring community that is a tremendous place for youth,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “We look forward to celebrating youth and creating a very positive experience for the entire community at Pink The Rink night.”

(Photo courtesy of the Kootenay ICE)