Players may be getting shipped all over western Canada and the US Wednesday as the WHL trade deadline creeps closer.

The trade market will lock up at 3:00 this afternoon for all 22 teams.

Monday – the Kootenay ICE swapped a pick for goaltender Matt Berlin from Seattle.

They also also sent netminder Bailey Brkin to Spokane in exchange for a 2019 eighth round pick.

