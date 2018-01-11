City of Cranbrook responds to four water main breaks

Water crews with Cranbrook Public Works are dealing with three water main breaks Thursday morning, after a fourth break overnight.

Crews are working in the 1500 block of 6A Street South and the 300 blocks of both 15th Ave South and 16th Ave South.

These follow repairs to a water main on the 300 block of 6th Street South that lasted until 3 AM Thursday morning.

Water for those affected may appear dirty once service is restored.

The city is asking that you run your cold water until the water runs clear.

– From the City of Cranbrook