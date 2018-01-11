WHL: Kootenay ICE GM confident following trade deadline

The Kootenay ICE roster is set following yesterday’s trade deadline.

The ICE made two moves this week – trading for Seattle goalie Matt Berlin and sending netminder Bailey Brkin to Spokane.

President and GM Matt Cockell has made 18 moves since taking over as GM in May and says their overall focus has been getting younger.

Cockell explains picking up players like Cole Muir, Jonathan Smart and Brad Ginnell are all part of that process.

“While we’re new to the league we certainly have a lot of experience with respect to player evaluation and getting opinions.” says Cockell. “[We] worked hard at it and those are certainly players that we think highly of.”

Cockell says every move has been crucial to the teams immediate and future success.

“We’re happy with where we’re at, we’re happy with the make-up of our group.” says Cockell. “Our focus is on development, it’s on the playoffs, it’s on getting better, it’s on sticking to our process, it’s on staying discipline with the trajectory of our club.”

Kootenay is currently tied with Lethbridge for second in their division with 18 wins, 21 losses and three overtime defeats.

The ICE are back in action Saturday when they hit the road to play the Hurricanes.

Here’s a look at all the moves made by Kootenay ICE GM Matt Cockell: