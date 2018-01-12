Federal government can afford $1.4 billion for conservation: Stetski

Kootenay-Columbia’s MP believes Ottawa should have no problem contributing 1.4 billion dollars in the next budget to conservation.

Wayne Stetski joined with over 100 MPs and Senators from all parties sending a letter to the Finance Minister seeking the funding increase over three years.

“Federal government spends about $261 billion a year right now every year,” Stetski says. “So $1.4 billion, when its put up against a budget of $800 billion is really quite doable.”

He says the money would help Canada expand their protected areas to meet United Nations commitments by 2020.

“People value what Canada has to offer in the way of parks and protected areas,” Stetski says. “If we’re going to keep that for the future, we need to make sure its adequately funded and protected.”

Stetski says the federal government is currently conserving 10 per cent of the country’s land and three per cent of marine areas.

The politicians seeking the funding boost want that increased to 17 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

