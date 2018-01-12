WHL: Kootenay ICE recall G Makaj

The Kootenay ICE announced Friday they’ve recalled ’01-born goaltender Jesse Makaj.

The ICE selected Makaj in the second round (23rd overall) in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Makaj has appeared in 11 games with the Greater Vancouver Canadians of the

BC Major Midget League this season. In those 11 games, he’s posted a goals against average of 3.28 and a record of 5-6-0.

The following are the players currently on the ICE roster:

GOAL: (3)

Duncan McGovern, Matt Berlin, Jesse Makaj

DEFENCE: (8)

Martin Bodak, Jonathan Smart, Dallas Hines, Sam Huston, Zachary Patrick, Ryan Pouliot, Bobby Russell, Loeden Schaufler

FORWARDS: (13)

Brett Davis, Cameron Hausinger, Michael King, Gilian Kohler, Peyton Krebs, Colton Kroeker, Sebastian Streu, Kaeden Taphorn, Keenan Taphorn, Colton Veloso, Alec Baer, Cole Muir, Bradley Ginnell

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of the Kootenay ICE)