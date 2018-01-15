EKFH raises $245k through Starlite campaign

The Executive Director of a local health foundation says she’s completely overwhelmed by the region’s generosity.

This after the East Kootenay Foundation For Health’s Starlite campaign wrapped up raising $245,000.

Brenna Baker says they went well past their goal of $200,000 for the year.

“We got a lot of individual donations this year as well, we had over 240 private donors,” Baker says. “That in itself says a lot about our community and I feel very blessed to live where I do.”

The highest donation received was around $85,000 from the Kimberley Healthcare Auxiliary.

Teck also stepped up to the plate giving around $26,000 for equipment in Elk Valley facilities.

She says the amount raised will go a long way helping with equipment needs at local facilities.

“I was a bit nervous just because we were asking for the smaller equipment to fund that instead of a big project like the MRI or the ICU,” Baker says. “The more I got to learn about all of these items that were needed, they are so important for health care in our region.”

Last year, $575,000 was raised through Starlite to help secure a $3.5 million MRI at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

– East Kootenay Foundation For Health Executive Director, Brenna Baker