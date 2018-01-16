Cranbrook Mayor agrees options needed to manage urban deer

Cranbrook’s Mayor agrees more options are needed for urban deer management.

This after the BC Deer Protection Society called on the BC Government to permit non-lethal methods for moving animals out of East Kootenay communities.

Lee Pratt says the majority of culls done in the Key City have been unsuccessful.

He says he’s discussed the issue with the Province since he was elected and feels its important other groups get involved in the discussion.

“We’ve had some involvement from people just totally opposed to the deer cull and I respect those opinions, but I do think if the Province is going to get serious about it, they have to give us some other options,” Pratt says. “Quite frankly, I’m tired of taking the heat on all of it all of the time.”

Pratt and other councillors approved a cull in November, saying they were frustrated by the support from Victoria.

He says his main concern is the safety of residents.

